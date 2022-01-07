Ember’s Smart Temperature Control Mug 2 keeps the coffee hot all day, now down at $80

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 10-ounce Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 for $79.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, like it still fetches at Amazon and direct, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Only once have we seen it go for any less at Amazon. Great for at home or the office, this smart mug allows users to keep beverages at their temperature of choice (120- to 145-degrees) via companion app control for as long as you need it to. It can do so for up to 1.5 hours or all day via the included charging coaster and even includes a IPX7 rated design that is “fully submersible up to 1 meter deep.” Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While not quite as intelligent a product overall, you can achieve similar results with the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for much less. This one comes in at $12 Prime shipped on Amazon where it is quite a popular option. Just don’t expect to get the app control and elegant mug design you find on the Ember products.

Be sure to swing by our smart home deal hub for additional discounts on intelligent upgrades for your living space. We are tracking some notable price drops on Philips Hue smart home bundles right now including everything from HomeKit light bulbs to portable lamps, light strips, and much more with up to 20% in savings. Browse through everything and get more details in yesterday’s roundup right here.

More on the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2:

Designed for home or office, Ember Mug2 does more than simply keep your coffee hot. The temperature control smart mug allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. Ember is not a simple mug warmer. Ember Mug2’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 1.5 hours, or all day with the included charging coaster.

