Hoover CleanSlate Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner matching Amazon low at $99

Amazon is now offering the Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner for $99 shipped. Regularly up to $130 there, this one sells for $119 at Home Depot right now and is currently matching the Amazon all-time low. A great way to refresh the upholstery for the new year or ahead of get togethers throughout 2022, it is capable of removing “messes like mud, wine, pet messes and more from carpets and upholstery.” The dual tank system carries up to 40-ounce of cleaner while keeping clean and dirty water separate with a series of add-on accessories included: widepath tool with bristles insert and rubber nub insert, tight spot tool, hose rinse tool, and six ounces of Oxy concentrate. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target. More details below.

The model above is compatible with “any Hoover Carpet Cleaning formula” and you can use some of your savings to stock up and be ready for the worst messes as they happen. You’ll receive a sort of trial amount with your purchase, but you’ll find plenty of refill options in various scents over at Amazon starting from around $15 Prime shipped right here.

More on the Hoover CleanSlate Plus Spot Cleaner:

POWERFUL SUCTION: Powerful suction for life size spots & stains

TOOLS FOR EVERY MESS: You’ve got the tools for every mess with the 7” WidePath Tool for large areas like stairs and the TightSpot Tool for crevices and tough to reach areas.

PERMANENT STAIN REMOVAL: Permanently remove tough stains and spots. with the included Oxy Concentrate.

QUICK AND PORTABLE: Quickly remove spills, stains, and set-in messes with the portable CleanSlate that offers powerful suction and the tools you need for any job, large or small.

