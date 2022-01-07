National Geographic 1-yr. subs now $19 (Reg. up to $39) + more from under $5 shipped

Alongside yesterday’s deals on Men’s and Women’s Health, DiscountMags is kicking off its top 100 magazine sale this weekend. You’ll find a smattering of notable price drops on a wide-range of popular titles from Forbes and Vogue, to Bon Appetite, National Geographic, and more. Pricing not he most sought-after titles kicks off from under $5 per year and yields the best prices around on just about everything. As usual, there are no delivery fees, sales tax, or auto-renewal fees to worry about here. Just no-strings attached price drops on some fresh new reading material that will last for all of 2022 from roughly price of a decent latte. Head below for more details.

One stand out from the top 100 magazine sale is National Geographic — a title most folks can appreciate that looks great on the coffee table every month. Filled with interesting stories spanning the entire globe and equally impressive photography, you can now lock-in a year of this one for $19 with free delivery. Regularly as much as $39 per year at Amazon where it is currently fetching $27 with those annoying auto-renewals you have to watch out for, this is the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the one-day all-time low we tracked at Amazon across 2021. And remember, you can keep this one for yourself, use it to renew an existing subscription at discount, or send it to friends and family as a gift (details at checkout).

Browse through the rest of the top 100 magazine sale right here, just watch out for the aforementioned Men’s and Women’s Health titles, as they can be had for slightly less in our mention from yesterday right here.

Browse through our January 2022 reading list for some fresh new ideas to pick up this month and then go score your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebieswhile you’re at it.

More on National Geographic:

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!