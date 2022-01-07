Secure your home with Kami’s battery-powered 1080p 2-camera kit at $40 (New low)

BuyDig is offering the Kami 1080p 2-camera Wireless Home Security Kit for $39.99 with free 2-day shipping when you use the code BDEXPRESS at checkout. For comparison, the single camera kit sells for $87 direct from Amazon and $50 from third-parties there, with today’s deal making the kits just $20 each and marking a new low that we’ve tracked. The cameras here are fully wire-free thanks to the included rechargeable battery. On a full charge, it can go for an entire month or up to 2,800 alert triggers before it’s time to plug back in. However, you’ll find an included backup battery so downtime is kept to a minimum as you can just swap from the dead one to a fully charged one. There’s also enhanced night vision available and IP65 weather resistance to make this a very capable system. Head below for more.

When it comes to home security cameras, this is likely one of the best prices that you’ll find per camera around right now. For comparison, one of our go-to budget-friendly options is the Wyze Cam v3, which fetches $36 at Amazon for a single camera and it’s not battery-powered. It’ll make a great alternative for those who just want a single camera, but if you’re wanting to have the most coverage for your home, today’s deal is among the best value around right now.

If you need HomeKit compatibility, then check out the eufyCam lineup that went on sale yesterday with prices from $47. HomeKit Secure Video headlines the feature set of eufyCam products, though some do offer up to 1-year of battery life per charge depending on which model you choose. So, be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn all the ways you can save.

More on the Kami Wireless Home Security Kit:

TRUE WIRELESS SECURITY CAMERA: Powered by the rechargeable Lithium-ion battery, the camera is totally wire-free. Once fully charged, it can record for a whole month or up to 2,800 alert triggers. The included backup battery makes it easy to switch out for a seamless transition. *Works with Alexa & Google

ENHANCED NIGHT VISION: By adopting the SmartSens SC2310 CMOS Sensor and IR CUT filter, the wireless camera in this system provides enhanced night vision even under weak lighting conditions. Keep your home safe at night and don’t miss any details.

IP-65 WEATHER RESISTANT: With the IP-65 water-resistant design and 14°F to 122°F working temperature range, the Kami Wire-Free Camera can be installed indoors or outdoors. You can even place it in your yard, as long as it’s within the range of the WiFi signal coverage.

