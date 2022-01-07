Sperry offers up to 50% off all boots + up to 60% off over 350 sale styles

Sperry offers up to 50% off all boots and up to 60% off over 350 sale styles. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Avenue Embossed Duck Boots. This classic style will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe during the winter months and they’re currently marked down to $55. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $110. This style is completely waterproof as well as lightweight to take on the activities ahead. You can choose from three versatile color options and they’re rated 4.3/5 stars from Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

