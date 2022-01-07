Stay warm at sporting events with The Original Hot Seat at 1-year lows from $88

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Brand Hut (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering POP Design’s The Original Hot Seat Heated Stadium Bleacher Seat from $88 shipped. Normally starting at $109, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in the past 12 months. If you’ve visited a sporting event at any point, then you know how horrible it is to sit in a cold seat. That’s where today’s lead deal comes in. Powered by a USB port, the seat is designed to warm up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit, you’ll simply be able to just set it down on the bleachers and enjoy not freezing while watching your kid’s soccer game this winter. Looking for other ways to stay warm? Head below for more.

While today’s deal helps keep your back and lower body warm while sitting, it doesn’t help hands or fingers that can start to get cold while sitting. To remedy that, consider picking up some HotHands. Amazon has a 40-pack of HotHands portable hand warmers for $27.50. Each unit lasts up to 10 hours and makes it easy to stay warm whenever you’re out and about.

When it comes to staying warm indoors, there’s nothing like a good cup of coffee (or hot chocolate). While some might enjoy cold brew or iced coffee, in the winter, there’s just something about a hot brew to warm you up. But, if it sits on your desk too long, it can quickly go cold. Prevent that from happening with Ember’s Smart Temperature Control Mug 2, which is currently on sale for $80 at Best Buy from its normal $100 going rate. Essentially, the mug has a built-in heater to keep your coffee warm all day with its battery, or even longer whenever set on the charging base.

More on The Original Hot Seat:

BEST SEAT IN THE STADIUM: The Hot Seat features adjustable USB-powered heating technology (portable USB battery not included). Safely penetrates into the body to relax and warm your muscles at any outdoor or indoor events. Three different heat levels and a simple push of a button can warm up your seat up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit. Works with ANY USB battery pack and lasts for hours. Simply plug the USB cable into the USB Port of your battery and feel the warmth!

