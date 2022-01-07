Upgrade your WFH setup with a pneumatic height adjustable standing desk for $150

Casaottima Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ODK Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $149.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and comes within $0.50 of our last mention from August of last year when it fell to $149.50. While more expensive standing desks use motors to go up and down, this one dawns a more budget-focused appearance and design with pneumatic technology in tow. This allows you to adjust the height from 29.5 to 45.7 inches tall with the pressure of just a single finger, still making it an effortless experience. Plus, the company claims the desk can be assembled in as little as five minutes. Head below for more.

Given you’re saving $100 with today’s deal, consider putting some of that spare cash to use by picking up Amazon Basics’ mesh office chair for $68 shipped. This will give you another ergonomic upgrade in the office that pairs well with the height adjustable desk from today’s lead deal. While you could stand all day, honestly, it’s best to switch between sitting and standing throughout your time at work.

If you’re looking for other ways to upgrade your gaming setup, if that’s what the desk and chair are for, then we have you covered. Right now, Logitech’s G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick is on sale for $20. That’s down $10 from its normal going rate, saves you 33%, and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

More on the ODK Sit/Stand Desk:

The pneumatic standing desk adjusts the height by using a gas cylinder. Adjust the height of your desk instantly from 29.5″ to 45.7″, with the pressure on the lever of a single finger. Since it’s power-free and wheels equipped, you can place or move it easily anywhere. It could be easily assembled in 5 minutes.

ODK pneumatic Desk offers complete mobility to keep your workspace flexible. No outlet-based limitation, with casters equipped in the back desk feet, makes the Sit-Stand desk essentially mobile. Place or move your desk anywhere you want.

Adjust your desk from 29.5″ to 45.7″ in 3 Seconds, which is 8X faster than an electric or cranking height adjustable table. Just with an easy pull of the paddle-style lever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!