Stay healthy and get fit with immunity boosters and pre-workouts from $4.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide selection of immunity boosters priced from $4.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is Garden of Life mykind Organics Elderberry Gummies at $18.60. Down from its normal going rate of $24 or so, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen in the past 12 months. Elderberry is said to offer “year-round immunity support” thanks to its antioxidant-rich nature. The gummy featured here combines elderberry extract with zinc, vitamin C, and more to assist your body in staying healthy. If you already have elderberry, then check out Amazon’s landing page for more immunity boosters that are on sale and be sure to head below for additional deals on AminoLean.

Also today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting AminoLean Energy and Recovery pre-workouts from $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick here is the Fruit Punch 9.52-ounce Pre-Workout for $12.77. For comparison, it normally goes for $20 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This pre-workout is loaded with amino acids and weight-management aspects. Each serving also contains 125mg of caffeine thanks to a natural source of green tea extract, which helps you stay awake after long workouts. There’s quite a lot to explore at Amazon as well, so be sure to swing by this landing page to see all the rest of the deals available today.

Don’t forget about the at-home workout gear that we’re tracking on sale right now. You’ll find the Weider XRS 50 Home Gym, which includes a chest press, on sale for $199 in the roundup we found yesterday. This saves at least $100 and is far from the only discount that we’ve tracked, so be sure to check out our previous coverage for all the ways you can save.

More on the Garden of Life Elderberry Gummies:

YEAR-ROUND IMMUNITY SUPPORT – Our Elderberry gummy combines antioxidant-rich Organic Black Elderberry extract from the plant Sambucus, with whole food vitamins and minerals, such as Zinc from Organic Guava providing natural year round immune support

WHOLE FOOD NUTRITION – Reap the benefits with Zinc and Vitamin C sourced from real foods whole fruits, roots and leaves. We use an Organic Immune Support Blend of berries, Echinacea, Rosemary and Guava with no synthetic vitamins or artificial ingredients

DELICIOUSLY SIMPLE GUMMIES – No need to sugarcoat when fruit tastes so great. Our yummy vegan gummies are dusted with Organic rice meal & sunflower oil and sweetened only with fruit (no sugar or hydrogenated vegetable oils) so you only get what you need

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!