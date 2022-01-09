Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 still offer plenty of value following discount to $110

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case for $109.99 shipped. Typically fetching $159, today’s offer is marks one of the lowest prices overall and is the best discount since the holiday season. Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

Those who want the latest and greatest from Apple will of course still want to consider the new AirPods that were just announced back in October and are on sale for $170. But if a more budget-focused pair of earbuds are in fact more your speeds, the lead deal is going to be hard to beat. You can find all of the details on what the discounted, previous-generation models are missing from the newer package in our comparison post, which dives into all of the details.

When it comes to third-party offerings that aren’t from Apple, or even the likes of Google or Samsung for that matter, have a look at our recent feature. With a year’s worth of true wireless earbud reviews under our belt, we combed through options from every category and price point to highlight our favorites. Including the latest from Anker, Marshall, and more, you can get the full rundown right here

Access incomparable convenience with 2nd generation Apple AirPods, high-performance wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they’re in your ears. A fresh Apple H1 chip provides a host of user benefits including increased wireless connection stability, faster device switching times, quicker call connection times, and voice-enabled Siri access. Plus, when playing games on your device, the AirPods deliver up to 30% less latency than the previous generation.

