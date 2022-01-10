Air fryer ovens up to 40% off: Insignia 10-qt. $55, Instant Vortex $100, Chefman $89, more

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $54.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $90 at Best Buy and as much as $150 in the past, this is at least $35 off the going rate, $5 under our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. A far less pricey option than comparable Instant Pot and Ninja machines, for comparison, the Instant Vortex Plus 10-quart Air Fryer Oven is currently on sale for $99.95 shipped at Amazon (more details below). The Insignia multi-function countertop oven includes the ability to double as both a countertop rotisserie cooker and an air fryer in a single unit with 10 smart programs in tow including speciality modes like dehydrating. The adjustable temperature options are joined by an integrated timer and dishwasher-safe accessories (two cooking racks, a drip tray, and the rotisserie rig). Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Best Buy customers. More details and air fryer deals below.

Alongside the ongoing offering on the $59 Black Friday 8-quart Instant Pot, this morning saw Ninja’s Foodi air fry-ready multi-cooker for $50 off for today only over at Woot. You can get all of the details on this offer right here and be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more of the best deals to outfit your kitchen arsenal for 2022.

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DSS1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like. A massive 10 qt. capacity lets you cook food for the whole family.