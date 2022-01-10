Discover your ancestors with MyHeritage DNA Test Kit animated results for $59 (25% off), more

The official MyHeritage Amazon storefront is offering its DNA Test Kit for $59 shipped. Regularly $79, this is matching the lowest we have tracked in over a year at 25% off the going rate for the best price we can find. With no additional fees, you send in a simple cheek swab and your results are ready in three to four weeks. Sourcing over 2,100 regions across the globe, your results reveal the “paths your ancestors traveled over generations,” all presented back to you in a “fun, animated experience.” For those concerned, you will be “the sole owner of your data and all of your information is encrypted.” Head below for some offers on more extensive DNA test kits from 23andMe. 

We are also still tracking up to 39% off a range of DNA test kits from 23andMe over at Amazon. These options are more pricey as they also contain historical health data as well as a premium membership option and more. You can browse through the discounted 23andMe kits right here starting from $119 with $90 in savings at up nearly 40% off the going rates. 

After your DNA test kit is secured, head over to our Amazon deal hub for the rest of the standout offers we have spotted there today. From hundreds of dollars in savings on Samsung tablets to AirPods 3 cases and indoor plants, there’s a little bit of something for everyone on tao to kick the new year off on the right foot. All of the deals can be found right here

More on the MyHeritage DNA Test Kit:

  • DETAILED ETHNICITY RESULTS & MORE REGIONS: High-resolution breakdown covers 42 ethnicities and pinpoints your origins among 2,114 geographic regions, revealing the paths your ancestors traveled over generations. Results are delivered via a fun, animated experience.
  • SIMPLE CHEEK SWAB: Collect a cheek swab at home, it takes only 2 minutes and you’ll receive your results in 3–4 weeks.
  • DNA MATCHING: Huge global database enables matching to relatives all over the world based on your DNA. MyHeritage is the #1 service for European DNA matching.

