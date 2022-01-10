Anker’s rechargeable UV LED flashlight helps you find hidden stains at $16 (Reg. $26)

Anker via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable UV LED Flashlight for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted pricing. Down from its normal going rate of $26, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This flashlight is perfect for finding things like dried pet urine stains if you’re looking at purchasing a new home. The IPX5 waterproof rating means you can also use it outdoors or in the shower, plus since it’s rechargeable you won’t have to worry about changing the battery out when it gets dim. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget and just need a traditional flashlight? The OLIGHT I3E EOS is my go-to for compact lighting. Coming in at $10 on Amazon right now, it’s powered by a single AAA battery and offers 90-lumens of brightness in a very small form-factor. I keep one of these in my Leatherman pouch and have found it to be invaluable in various scenarios.

Don’t forget to check out Anker’s other discounts that are live right now. You can score the Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger for $17 with many other items on sale from $11. After that, swing by our tools guide for other flashlights and various EDC gear deals as we find them.

More on the Anker Rechargeable UV LED Flashlight:

Bright and Clear: Easier detection of dried pet urine stains as a result of the 380nm wavelength.

Convenient Charging: Power-up the rechargeable battery via any USB port with provided Micro USB cable.

Pocket-Sized Design: Weighing just 4.3 ounces, the compact body is easy to carry and store.

