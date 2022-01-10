Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SpongeBob, Cytus II, Money Pro AR, more

It’s time to kick off the work week with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. You’ll find everything waiting below, just be sure to check out deals on Apple’s official silicone and leather AirTag Loops as well as the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro at Amazon, not to mention all of the official iPhone 13 cases we just featured from $37.50. As for today’s app collection, we have price drops on titles like SpongeBob SquarePants, Cytus II, Money Pro: Personal Finance AR, McClockface: Clock Widgets, and even more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Drift – wellness + sleep: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Instant Noodles: Original: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GALAXIA 4: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Deep Whois: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $1 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: McClockface: Clock Widgets: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Slideshow Master Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Unit Converter Pro HD.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The School : White Day: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pocket Rogues: Ultimate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dino Park – AR Dinosaurs World: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flood of Light: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DISTRAINT 2: $1 (Reg. $6)

More on SpongeBob SquarePants:

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!

