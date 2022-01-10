Bosch’s 4.5-inch angle grinder falls to Amazon low at $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 4.5-inch Angle Grinder (1375A) for $34.99 shipped. Normally $50 at Home Depot, and bouncing between $42 to $50 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This angle grinder weighs in at just 3.75 pounds, its compact and lightweight build is still rugged enough to withstand vehicle fabrication, plumbing, and more. There’s a 6A motor that can spin as fast as 11,000 RPM, and even has a 2-position auxiliary handle that lets you choose the holding position. On top of that, it has Bosch’s Service Minder Brush System that allows you to take the guesswork out of when it’s time to change the brushes. Head below for more.

Since you’re only getting one grinding wheel here, it never hurts to pick up a few extra for when one inevitably breaks or wears out. We recommend picking up this 5-pack from DEWALT for $8.50 Prime shipped, which should keep you going for a while. Since angle grinders are generic, it doesn’t matter that today’s lead deal is Bosch and your wheels are DEWALT, as they’ll all work well together.

Don’t forget about Home Depot’s storage sale that’s live through the end of the day. There’s plenty on sale here, including a massive 72-inch Husky workbench on sale for $300, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate. There’s plenty of other storage deals on sale as well, so be sure to check out our coverage before midnight to cash in on the savings.

More on the Bosch Angle Grinder:

Compact: Weighing only 3.75 pounds, the Bosch 1375A Angle Grinder is lightweight, compact, and ideal for metal workers, vehicle fabricators, plumbers and other professionals who use grinders on a daily basis

Power: The angle grinder features a Powerful 6.0 amp motor to produce 11,000 no load rpm for professional cutting and grinding applications; The Efficient motor was designed with an extremely small field diameter, letting the user grind or cut with ease

Comfort: The 1375A offers a 2 position side auxiliary handle specifically designed to angle to a natural position for maximum operator comfort; The top handle of the angle grinder is also ergonomically designed

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!