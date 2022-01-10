Build your dream gaming PC with Intel’s i9-12900K desktop processor at $595 (Reg. $630)

Trusted seller antonline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Intel i9-12900K 8-core Desktop Processor for $595 shipped. With a list price of $650, this processor goes for $632 at Amazon for the 12900KF, Best Buy charges $620 right now with today’s deal being just $5 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked for the KF model without integrated graphics. If you’re looking to build a high-end computer, the i9-12900K is a solid choice all around. It’s based on Intel’s latest LGA-1700 socket and works with Z690 motherboards, which support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. With 30MB of L3 cache and 10nm manufacturing, you’ll also find eight efficient cores alongside eight high-performance cores available. Intel UHD Graphics 770 are also in tow, meaning you can get your system up and running without a graphics card if it’s been impossible to source one just yet. Learn more in our announcement coverage than head below for more.

My personal recommendation for mid-range computers is AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600G, if that’s more your speed. We recently went hands-on with this processor and found it to be fairly powerful without a graphics card, capable of playing select titles at over 100FPS. Right now, you can get AMD’s latest Ryzen 5 6-core processor for $240, making it a compelling option if you’re not ready to drop nearly $600 on the i9-12900KF.

Did you see Razer’s BlackWidow V3 is on sale for $180? That’s a $50 drop from its normal going rate and also marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. The built-in wireless connectivity available, you’ll find both convenience and capability here in Razer’s latest flagship gaming keyboard.

More on the Intel i9-12900K CPU:

12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K unlocked desktop processor. Featuring Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 and PCIe Gen 5.0 & 4.0 support, DDR5 and DDR4 support, unlocked 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors are optimized for enthusiast gamers and serious creators and help deliver high performance overclocking for an added boost. Thermal solution NOT included in the box. Compatible with 600 series chipset based motherboards. 125W.

