Colgate’s hum Smart Battery Toothbrush hits Amazon low, deals from $20 (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is now offering the hum by hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit with two brush heads for $24.86 and free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Alternatively, Walmart has this same brush kit, just without the extra brush head, on sale from $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40 and $35 respectively, these are the lowest prices we can find and a new all-time low on the Amazon offer. The rechargeable model, for comparison’s sake, sells for $50 right now. Both kits include the battery-powered brush handle, a pair of AAA batteries, and a carrying case as well as Bluetooth connectivity to help you find which areas of your mouth need some extra love. You’ll also find pair of brushing modes (one for sensitive care), the usual 2-minute timer, and a 4+ star rating from Walmart customers. More details below.

A more affordable solution in the battery-powered category is the Philips One Sonicare Toothbrush. Now starting for an all-time low $12.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, this one is much of the same, just without the Bluetooth functionality and you won’t find an option to score an extra brush head, that effectively doubles the amount of time before you’ll need to buy more.

A great way to supplement your daily brushing routine is with a whitening kit and we happen to have one of the more popular solutions on sale today. The AuraGlow system typically sells for closer to $50, but you can now lock one in for $27 shipped via Amazon to brighten that smile up for the new year. Hit up this morning’s coverage for more details on this limited price drop.

More on the hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit:

Starter Kit includes: 1 smart electric adult toothbrush handle and head, 2 AAA batteries, 1 carrying case and an extra refill brush head keep you humming for up to 6 months

Smart toothbrush guides you to brush better: Connected, Bluetooth toothbrush targets spots that need extra love

Win-win situation: Improve your brushing while earning points toward rewards

Powerful sonic vibrations in 2 modes: Personalize your pulse by choosing the vibration level that suits you; choose from normal or sensitive

