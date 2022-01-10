Dillards End of Season Clearance Event takes up to 50% off Ralph Lauren, Sperry, more

The Dillards End of Season Clearance takes up to 50% off top brands for the whole family. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can score deals on Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Sperry, Free People, Steve Madden, Kate Spade, and many more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Polo Ralph Lauren Fleece Vest that’s available in three color options. It’s currently marked down to $69, which is $30 off the original rate. This vest is great for layering during the winter but is also a nice piece to grab during spring transitional weather too. You can store your essentials in its three zippered pockets and it’s machine washable to stay looking nice. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

