Up to 40% off Twice Upon a Year Disney event: Apparel, collectibles, more [Updated]

(Update 1/10 11:15 a.m.): Disney has now expanded its wide-ranging Twice Upon a Year event with new deals at up to 40% off. You’ll find additional winter apparel offers, home goods deals, Star Wars gear, and more.

We have some fantastic official Disney deals today as part of the brand’s “Biggest & Best Sale.” The Twice Upon a Year sale kicks off a little bit more often than the brand suggests but it is certainly among the deepest price drops you’ll see at the Disney online shop. You’re looking at up to 40% off a wide range of official gear including clothing for the whole family, collectibles for the adults, plushies and toys for the kids, and face masks for everyone, just for starters. There is a massive range of Disney deals on tap right now and you’ll find more details as well as some of our top picks down below the fold.

Huge Disney deals now live in Twice Upon a Year sale

The Disney Twice Upon a Year sale is now in full swing with up to 40% off something for just about anyone. As usual, you’ll need to hit the $75 threshold on your purchase to apply code SHIPMAGIC which will allow you to side step any shipping fees. And you’ll find some of our top picks in the sale listed below:

And here are some handy links to each section of the sale to help parse through the plethora of deals available: Limited Time Offers, Clothing, Toys, Home, and more.

While we are talking Disney, be sure to check out the latest Pottery Barn x Mickey Mouse collection. Then head over to our coverage of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 sets including the first Book of Boba Fett kit, Luke’s Landspeeder, and a massive $530 Master Builder Series set. All of the details are waiting right here.

More on The Child with Squid Plush:

Our plush of the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian is looking for someone to share hugs and a nice big bowl of squid. This mini bean bag plush comes dressed in Grogu’s traditional robes and has detailed embroidered features.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!