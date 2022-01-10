elago’s AirTag case brings some iPod shuffle vibes to your EDC at $9 (Save 30%)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new W7 iPod shuffle-inspired AirTag Case for $8.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you’d more regularly pay $13, today’s offer marks a new all-time low while beating our previous mention by $2. Having launched ahead of Black Friday last year, elago’s latest release arrives to protect your AirTag with a unique look reminiscent of a now old school Apple product. Inspired by the iPod shuffle, this silicone case will not only provide some extra protection against damage, but a built-in ring allows you to affix the item finder to keys, backpacks, and more. Hit the jump for some additional details.

At just $8, these more affordable keychain cases from elago are certainly worth a look for something a bit more affordable. While you’ll make out for less, the one downside here is that you’ll be ditching the old school Apple-themed design in exchange for that extra cash in your pocket. Otherwise, there’s much of the same protection and ability to clip your AirTag onto a pair of keys and more.

Speaking of AirTags, this morning saw a discount go live on a 4-pack of Apple’s item finders. Equipped with the company’s U1 chip and precision finding experience, these are some of the most compelling options on the market and even more notable at $23 each.

elago W7 iPod shuffle AirTag Case features:

Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with airtags! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the W7 case, which holds your tracking device securely while protecting it from everyday use and drops! Unlike other cases that are boring, doesn’t hold the tracker well, and doesn’t protect well, the W7 case was created to give you a sense of nostalgia with design that is a blast from the past – all while providing a perfect fit and excellent protection from daily use!

