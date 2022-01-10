Save $50 on Ninja’s Foodi air fry-ready multi-cooker for today only at $150 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $200 and currently on sale for $180 at Amazon, this is $50 off the going rate and the best price we can find. We have only seen this go for any lower a couple times at Amazon over the last year or more. It boasts a sizable 6.5-quart capacity that carries 10 cooking functions including pressure, slow cook, steam, yogurt, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and a keep warm option on top of the built-in air frying feature. That’s enough space and cooking modes to handle a 5-pound chicken or about 3-pounds of crispy golden fries at one time alongside dishwasher-safe cooking vessels like a nesting broil rack as well as the pressure cooking lid, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Bed Bath and Beyond. More Ninja deals below.

If you’ve already got a dedicated air fryer, there are more affordable multi-cooker options out there. One particular standout is the 8-quart Instant Pot that’s still on sale over at Walmart. This doorbuster Black Friday offer made another appearance at the tail end of last week and is ready and waiting at just $59 shipped in our previous coverage right here.

Another great 2022 kitchen upgrade is an on-demand cold and hot water dispenser from Avalon. These attractive solutions are seeing some all-time lows at Amazon, making now a great time to bring one home, including both bottle and bottyleless options depending on your preference there. Swing by our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer:

The stainless steel pressure cooker that crisps. TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices, then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish

10-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot

Stainless steel nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil, and add a layer of capacity and it easily stores inside the cooking pot

Fits up to a 5-lb chicken or a 6-lb roast

Cook up to 3 lbs of hand-cut French fries with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods

