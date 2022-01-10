Bring some potted plants inside for the winter from $16: Aloe, bamboo, more up to 33% off

Amazon is now offering some deep deals on a range of live indoor potted plants via Costa Farms to bring some fresh greenery indoors for the winter from $16. One standout is the Costa Farms Aloe Vera Live Indoor Plant in a White-Natural Décor Planter for $16.16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 23% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Aloe Vera plants are generally quite easy to care for, don’t require much effort in terms of watering, and seem to do quite well indoors over the winter (if I can keep one alive, just about anyone should be able to). This one stands 7-inches tall upon arrival inside of a 4-inch pot. You’ll want to keep it near a sunny window, but it’ll only need about “1/2 cup of water about once every 2 weeks,” according to Costa Farms. Head below for even more indoor greenery deals.

More indoor potted plant deals:

Be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for more offers on items for around the home and office. You’ll find everything from coffee makers and multi-cookers to carpet cleaners for a refresh before the spring, standing desks for the home office, and even some heavily discounted pet food and treats for your furry friends on tap right here.

More on the Costa Farms Aloe Vera Live Indoor Plant:

Height at shipping is approximately 7-inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant. Ships in a 4-inch diameter décor pot.

Grow Aloe Vera in bright, direct sunlight for the best growth and enjoy!

Water Aloe Vera with approximately 1/2 cup of water about once every 2 weeks. Adjust as needed for your environment.

Air-purifying. Plants help filter harmful pollutants, such as benzene and formaldehyde, from indoor air.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!