Razer’s flagship BlackWidow V3 Wireless Gaming Keyboard drops to $180 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $179.99 shipped. The best price cut since before the holidays makes this deal essential for any gamer. You’ll be saving $50 with this deal as the keyboard is typically priced for $230. The BlackWidow offers 3 different modes of connectivity with Bluetooth, HyperSpeed Wireless, and USB-C for charging while in use. The durable construction of the keyboard supports an astonishing 80 million clicks with 50G of actuation force for the most intense games, and with satisfying sound in each key. Learn more in our previous coverage then head below for some additional details.

If you’re looking for another quality Razer keyboard, consider the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard for just $159.99 shipped. This slight price cut from the BlackWidow certainly does not cut the quality of this Razer keyboard. The Huntsman is covered with a matte, aluminum top frame for a sturdy structure, programmable macro support, and a magnetic wrist rest for comfort while playing.

What better way to match a keyboard than with a new mouse? Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Katar Pro XT Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse for $24.99 with free shipping for prime members or in orders over $25. The light-weight mouse offers “fast-paced FPS or MOBA gameplay” sure to be matched well with either Razer keyboard. The mouse includes the QUICKSTRIKE buttons for a quick action easily usable in gaming, or work.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard features:

The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

