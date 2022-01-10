Razer’s flagship BlackWidow V3 Wireless Gaming Keyboard drops to $180 (Save $50)

-
AmazonRazer
Save $50 $180

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $179.99 shipped. The best price cut since before the holidays makes this deal essential for any gamer. You’ll be saving $50 with this deal as the keyboard is typically priced for $230. The BlackWidow offers 3 different modes of connectivity with Bluetooth, HyperSpeed Wireless, and USB-C for charging while in use. The durable construction of the keyboard supports an astonishing 80 million clicks with 50G of actuation force for the most intense games, and with satisfying sound in each key. Learn more in our previous coverage then head below for some additional details.

If you’re looking for another quality Razer keyboard, consider the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard for just $159.99 shipped. This slight price cut from the BlackWidow certainly does not cut the quality of this Razer keyboard. The Huntsman is covered with a matte, aluminum top frame for a sturdy structure, programmable macro support, and a magnetic wrist rest for comfort while playing.

What better way to match a keyboard than with a new mouse? Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Katar Pro XT Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse for $24.99 with free shipping for prime members or in orders over $25. The light-weight mouse offers “fast-paced FPS or MOBA gameplay” sure to be matched well with either Razer keyboard. The mouse includes the QUICKSTRIKE buttons for a quick action easily usable in gaming, or work.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard features:

The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Razer

About the Author

Build your dream gaming PC with Intel’s i9-12900K...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: A mouse for every member of the ho...
Save $200 on Samsung’s 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7+ a...
Rare deal drops the official collectible 20th Anniversa...
Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, A...
Bosch’s 4.5-inch angle grinder falls to Amazon lo...
Hisense H9 Google Assistant Quantum Android 4K TVs now ...
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 sees rare price cut to $979 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments