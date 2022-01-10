Supplements Gold Box takes up to 40% off whey, collagen, protein, and Matcha Tea

Today’s the day to stock up on protein supplements and matcha tea. Amazon’s Gold Box offers four separate deals highlighting significant discounts up to 40% off organic protein, collagen, whey supplements as well as matcha tea options.

Make sure to check all four Gold Boxes as there is some overlap:

Standouts:

  • Collagen Grape Gummies 120 ct: $11.97
  • Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder 2lbs: $24.74
  • Organic Keto Collagen Protein Powder with MCT Oil: $20.13
  • Matcha starter set: $11.95

Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies, 2.5g of Clinically-Tested Collagen for Hair, Skin, Nails & Wrinkles, 120 ct, 30-Day Supply, Grape Flavor features:

  • Clinically Tested Dose — Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies is a supplement featuring a clinically-tested dose of collagen that reduces fine lines and wrinkles, supports hair and nails, and increases skin elasticity.**
  • 2.5g VERISOL Collagen Peptides — VERISOL bioactive collagen peptides stimulate the fibroblast cells in the dermal layer of the skin to increase their collagen production and overall helps combat what is lost through aging and environmental influences.
  • Natural Grape Flavor, Great Taste — Shield your wellness with our convenient, delicious, grape-flavored Collagen Gummies. The non-GMO canola oil enhances the overall gelatin structure of the gummy and improves its texture/mouthfeel!
  • Dietary Compliant —- Made without gluten, dairy, & soy. Free of synthetic colors and artificial flavors
  • How To Use —- Just take 4 Collagen Gummies each day at anytime, as part of your daily wellness regimen.

