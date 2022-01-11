Amazon in-house brands take 20% off outerwear and apparel for the whole family from $10

Amazon is currently offering 20% off its in-house outerwear and apparel for the entire family. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Amazon Essentials Men’s Packable Puffer Jacket that’s currently marked down to $31.20 shipped in multiple color options. Regularly this jacket is priced at $41 and this is the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. The packable design makes this a great option for traveling as well as storing away. It’s machine washable for added convienience and has large zippered pockets to place essentials securely. It can also be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include
- Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Jacket $31 (Orig. $41)
- Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest $25 (Orig. $31)
- Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Puffer Coat $44 (Orig. $90)
- Amazon Essentials Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket $22 (Orig. $28)
- Goodthreads Soft Cotton Quarter-Zip Pullover $28 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket $23 (Orig. $29)
- Amazon Essentials Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater $25 (Orig. $31)
- Amazon Essentials Fleece Mock Neck Popover $19 (Orig. $24)
- Amazon Essentials Dome Backpack $28 (Orig. $35)
- Goodthreads Cocoon Cardigan $32 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Jacket features:
- Cold-weather style is easy with this versatile water-resistant lightweight puffer jacket featuring a full-zip front and stand-up collar
- With a stand-up collar, zip pockets and elasticized cuffs; packs neatly into included carrying bag with drawstring closure
- Outfit the entire family with comfortable, quality clothing from Amazon Family
- Winter made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort
