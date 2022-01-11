An included satchel makes it easy to carry Baby Yoda around with you for $17 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering a Star Wars The Child 11-inch Baby Yoda Plush with Carrying Satchel for $17.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $30, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This collectible plush toy is perfect for any Star Wars fan in your life. Designed around The Mandalorian, this plush brings Baby Yoda to life thanks to its large 11-inch design. On top of that, it comes with a unique satchel that allows you to carry Baby Yoda around with you everywhere, including during the Season 2 premiere. Head below for more.

Another great Baby Yoda collectible is the Bitty Boomers The Child Bluetooth Speaker, which is available on Amazon for $16 right now. Also featuring the iconic design, this Bluetooth speaker is bound to make your gatherings fun and eventful. Plus, it’s so compact that the entire speaker can fit in the palm of your hand, making it easy to take on-the-go with you everywhere.

Don’t forget that right now you can score classic Star Wars games at up to 50% off for your Switch. Titles start as low as $5 and there are plenty of classic games available to shop here. Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Knights of the Old Republic, and more are discounted, allowing you to relive the glory days of Star Wars games whether you’ve already played them or have yet to enjoy the iconic titles.

More on The Child Plush:

This 11-inch the Child plush toy will capture the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere!

Inspired by the Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian, the adorable figure with green skin, big ears and large eyes is called the Child

This delightful plush toy comes with a satchel like the one it carried in during Season 2. Take this sweet creature on the go!

The toy plush has adorable feet and can stand up! Legs, arms and even ears are posable, And squeeze the Child’s hand to hear sounds from the show!

