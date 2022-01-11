ARRIS DOCSIS 3.0 modems and Wi-Fi 6 systems now up to 44% off starting at $55

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 44% off a selection of ARRIS Wi-Fi routers, cable modems, and other networking gear. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the ARRIS Surfboard SB6183 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem at $54.99. Normally fetching $67, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at 18% off while letting you ditch rental fees in the process. Ideal for those with 400Mb/s internet service plans, this DOCIS 3.0 modem can handle 686Mb/s of throughput and is a must-have network upgrade for anyone still paying your ISP a monthly rental fee. It’ll work with popular services like Comcast, Cox, and more (though it’s a good idea to confirm compatibility), allowing you to pocket up to $120 per year.

If you already have a cable modem in your arsenal, today’s Gold Box also has you covered with a collection of ARRIS mesh Wi-Fi 6 packages on sale, too. With several different models of its SURFboard mAX systems up for grabs, you’re looking at some of the best prices yet across quite capable networking upgrades at up to 44% off. So whether you’re looking to tackle slow speeds or Wi-Fi dead zones around your home office, these are up to the task.

Put the Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to use with something like Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros. Currently on sale at $100 off, you’re looking at a series of different configurations up for grabs at the lowest prices since the holidays.

ARRIS Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem features:

Harness the power of DOCSIS 3.0 technology to bond up to 16 downstream channels and 4 upstream channels. The ARRIS SURFboard SB6183 enhances your personal media experience, at fast broadband speed. Get speeds up to 686 Mbps download and 131 Mbps upload (speeds based on your Cable Internet service provider). Compatible with most U.S. cable providers.

Features DOCSIS 3.0 technology to bond up to 16 downstream channels and 4 upstream channels.

