Eddie Bauer’s New Year Sale takes extra 40% off clearance + up to 60% off sitewide

Eddie Bauer offers an extra 40% off all clearance with code NEWYEAR40 at checkout. Plus, save up to 60% off sitewide including popular outerwear, fleece, jeans, layering pieces, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Quest Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $27. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $60. It’s available in several color options and has an anti-pill design to help keep it looking nice for years to come. This is a perfect layering option for cold weather and the material is infused with stretch, which is great for added mobility. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike New Year Sale that’s offering new markdowns from just $7.

