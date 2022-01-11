Let the Deebot OZMO N7 vacuum and mop your home while it’s $280 (Reg. up to $450)

Smart Home Robotics (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ECOVACS Deebot OZMO N7 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum and Mop for $279.99 shipped with the code ECOVAC279 and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $450 list price and $340 sale at Amazon right now, today’s deal matches the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time for this model. The OZMO N7 is made to clean for up to 110 minutes before it’s time to recharge, which is more than enough for most homes. If that doesn’t quite finish the cleaning routine at your house, the vacuum will automatically stop, return to its base to charge, and then resume cleaning once the battery is full again. The N7 can also handle both vacuuming and mopping in one go for a more efficient clean. You’ll also find Smart Navi 3.0 technology which uses LiDAR navigation to generate a map of your home for easy customizing and faster cleaning routines. Head below for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $130.50 once you clip the on-page coupon and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, mopping, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the ECOVACS option above.

Continue upgrading your home when you pick up the Waste King sink garbage disposal while it’s on sale for $84. You won’t need an electrician to install this new garbage disposal and it features an EZ Mount system, as well as an 8-year warranty.

More on the ECOVACS Deebot OZMO N7 Robot Vacuum:

POWERFUL 2300Pa SUCTION allows you to clean hard-to-reach dust and dirt embedded in floor crevices and deep in the bottom layer of your carpets while maintaining durability and low noise levels.

VACUUMING AND OZMO MOPPING IN ONE-GO. It automatically avoids carpets when mopping hard floors and doubles the suction power when vacuuming carpets.

CLEAN EFFICIENTLY WITH SMART NAVI 3.0, a laser-based LiDAR Navigation, that lets N7 generate a smart interactive map of your home for a fully-customizable cleaning and plans the most efficient paths for faster cleaning with fewer missed or repeated spots—even in the dark.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!