PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at all-time low of $66 (Save $34)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at just $65.99 shipped. Normally priced $100, you’ll be getting 34% off, an all-time low, on this officially licensed controller. Offered with both wired and wireless modes, the PowerA Fusion Pro is feature-packed with a 900mAh rechargeable battery, wireless motion control, and injected rubberized handles for comfortable gameplay. Not to mention the Mappable Pro Pack where you can program four mappable paddles instantly to adapt to your personal gaming needs. The sleek white base with matte black buttons and a bit of red surrounding the thumb sticks makes for a clean and elegant looking controller too. You can see a close review of this product or head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a controller a bit less expensive, you should consider the 8 Adjustable LED Colors Wireless Switch Pro Controller for $40. Still featuring many of the characteristics you want out of a wireless controller, plus the color changing lights to add to its qualities. You’ll still get high compatibility and wireless connection, precise motion and game precision controls, and custom “crack” patterns on the controller to give a rough-edged effect and enhance the LED lights inside.

And how can you game without a comfortable gaming chair? If you’re in the market for one you’re in luck because Amazon is offering YITAMOTOR’s Big an Tall Gaming Chair for $126. The chair can hold up to 350 pounds and includes USB ports and built-in massaging for an enjoyable gaming experience.

PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller Features:

Connect your way: Offers both Wired and Wireless Modes and includes a 900mAh rechargeable battery

Mappable Pro Pack: Level-up your game with four mappable paddles you can quickly program on-the-fly, mid-game.

Game On and On: Injected rubberized handles provide for hours and hours of comfortable gaming action

Feature-Packed: Includes wireless motion control, black and white faceplates with embedded anti-friction rings, four thumbsticks with different heights and cap shapes, a 3.5mm stereo audio jack for comms—available in wired mode only—plus a custom storage case and 10ft braided USB-C breakaway cable.

