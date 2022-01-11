Hook up an SK hynix Gold P31 2TB M.2 2280 SSD for $203 shipped (Reg. up to $280)

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering its SK hynix Gold P31 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive for $203.14 shipped after you clip the 15% on-page coupon. Regularly as much as $280 before dropping to $245 a few months back, this is up to $77 in savings and more than 15% off the most recent listings. SK hynix is the “world’s second largest memory maker” and is a great option, especially when upgrading an aging system or building out a new one from scratch, that usually comes in at below the more recognizable brand names. This model reaches speeds up up to 3,500 Mb/s inside of a M.2 2280 form-factor. Compatible with both desktop and laptop systems, it also ships with a solid 5-year warranty and packed in cloning software. More details below. 

Don’t need that much storage capacity? The 1TB model with nearly identical specs otherwise goes for $124 shipped at Amazon and will still provide that affordable up to 3,500 Mb/s transfer speed you’re after. Just make sure you check out the new flagship 7,000MB/s SSDs SK hynix unveiled at CES this year as well. 

Then dive into this morning’s offer on SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 2TB USB-C NVMe SSD down at $230 as well as this ongoing price drop on the the Sabrent Rocket Nano Rugged 1TB USB-C models. Both of which are great options for your EDC and for taking some high-quality portable storage on-the-go wherever you might end up. 

  • Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology
  • Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance
  • 5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

