Stream 3-months of TIDAL HiFi Family or 1-month of Pandora Premium for just $0.01

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a 3-month subscription to various TIDAL HiFi tiers for just $0.01 as a digital download. The largest savings amount is on the HiFi Family plan, which normally fetches $67.50. This sale beats our previous all-time low for a 3-month TIDAL subscription which was $0.50. TIDAL’s HiFi tier delivers up to studio-quality masters for those who want to listen to the . This is great if you’re someone who wants to get into high-quality music, but you’re not ready to jump in with both feet yet. TIDAL Premium includes 320Kb/s streaming quality, which is considered High on their streaming list, with HiFi clocking in at around 1411Kb/s, for comparison. Learn more about TIDAL here.

If a TIDAL subscription doesn’t fit your use case, then Best Buy is also offering a 1-month subscription to Pandora Premium and Plus for $0.01. This is up to $10 in savings depending on the subscription you choose and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Pandora Premium offers the ability to instantly play any song ad-free. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited offline listening as well as make and share playlists, if that’s something you’re into. Of course, you’ll still have the ability to replay tracks, listen to four radio stations offline, and enjoy high-quality audio with a longer time-out period. The biggest feature is that Pandora works seamlessly with HomePod, Alexa, and Assistant smart speakers, allowing you to play music it in any household with ease, something that TIDAL just can’t do.

For on-the-go audio, consider picking up the Tribit XSound Go portable Bluetooth speaker that’s on sale today for $23.50. Down from its normal going rate of $37, you’re saving 36% here and enjoying one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

More about TIDAL Premium:

TIDAL’s Premium tier gives users unlimited music across multiple devices including smartphones, computers, and tablets, as well as access to exclusive TIDAL X events. TIDAL Premium subscribers can also create playlists and download songs to their devices for offline listening – all without intrusive advertisements.

