This adjustable aluminum MacBook stand is down to $20 (Save 23%)

OMOTON-Global (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Laptop Stand for $19.99. Usually priced at $26, you’ll be saving 23%, a new low, for this silver laptop stand that’s essential for desks. The stand can hold up to 11 pounds and offers three varying height choices (5.7/6.3/6.8-inch) based on your comfortability. Also available in black for just $22, the OMOTON Adjustable Laptop Stand helps relieve neck and shoulder pain while working at a computer and also provides an under-storage space for supplies. Its forward titling design lets airflow underneath your laptop to prevent overheating and has a wide range of compatibility for laptops from 10-inch to 15.6 inch; from MacBook’s, Microsoft Surface, Lenovo, Dell, HP, and more!

If you’re looking for a less expensive alternative, try the OMOTON Vertical Laptop Stand for $16. Still a space saver, this laptop stand allows for less clutter on your work desk and a cleaner looking workspace. Packed with an adjustable width, a non-slip grip and superior strength your laptop will be safe folded away in this stand. With options of Silver, Gray, and Black and the same compatibility options as the original deal, this aluminum stand is sure to make a good addition.

There’s nothing better to pair with a laptop stand than a new laptop, and Amazon is offering the Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 256GB for 1,150. With roughly $150 in savings, this MacBook deal is the best price since the holiday season. With the Touch Bar, a 17-hour battery life and as much as 512GB of storage, this deal is a perfect pair with the Laptop Stand.

More on the OMOTON-Global Adjustable Laptop Stand:

The laptop riser offers 3 height choices (5.7/6.3/6.8 inch) to meet your different needs. It provides optimal viewing angles. This laptop stand for desk helps to relieve neck and shoulder pain. It also creates more space under your PC, which helps you to organize your desk. The laptop holder is made of reinforced aluminum alloy. It can support up to 11lbs of weight. The soft silicone pads protect your laptop from scratches. The forward-tilt and hollow design improves airflow around and under the laptop. Moreover, its aluminum alloy body also helps to absorb and diffuse heat to prevent overheating.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

