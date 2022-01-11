Timbuk2’s New Year Sale offers up to 50% off MacBook backpacks, briefcases, more

Timbuk2 now offers up to 50% off during its New Year’s Sale including backpacks, briefcases, duffels, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Curator Laptop Backpack that’s currently marked down to $69, which is $30 off the original rate. This backpack can easily fit your 13-inch MacBook and features an array of pockets for added storage. The straps are cushioned to promote all-day comfort and this would be a fantastic option for school, work, traveling, and much more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Find even more deals by heading below.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Rockport Warehouse Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off clearance items.

