Upgrade to a Waste King sink garbage disposal at $84 (No electrician needed, Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Waste King L-3200 Garbage Disposal for $84.05 shipped. Regularly around $100 and as much as $130, this model currently goes for $130 at Home Depot and is within few bucks of the Amazon low, outside of a 1-day Black Friday offer last year. A great way to introduce a simple-to-install waste disposal system in your kitchen, it comes with an EZ Mount system and requires “no electrical work” to get it up and running — the plug is included and already attached to the unit. It ships with an 8-year warranty and boasts a 3/4 HP “sound-insulated” magnet motor that produces 2700 RPMs via a series of all-stainless steel grinding components. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Home Depot customers.More details below.

If you don’t think your setup will require that much horsepower, an obvious lower-cost alternative would be the Waste King L-1001 Garbage Disposal. This one is just as well received and comes in at nearly half the price. For just over $43, you’re looking at a 2600 RPM, 1/2HP system that’s similarly simple to install at $41 less than today’s lead deal. Just don’t expect it to take as much of a beating.

Speaking of kitchen deals, you can score rock-bottom pricing on a Nutri Ninja personal blender today, if you’re fast. But you’ll find even more deals waiting in our home goods hub right now. Those include juicers for your 2022 health regimen, smart toothbrushes, Instant’s new Solo coffee maker, and Amazon Wag dog food and treats from just $4.50 so you can stock up without spending a fortune

More on the Waste King L-3200 Garbage Disposal:

COMPACT SIZE: Smaller and lighter ¾ HP design is 7-3/4 inches in diameter, 13-3/4 inches long and weighs 8.6 lbs

HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 3/4 HP, 2700 RPM (115 volts) permanent magnet motor is sound-insulated and jams less

EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splash guard for easy cleaning.Hertz:60

