Animatronic Galactic Snackin' Grogu collectible figure hits one of its best prices ever at $35

-
Amazon is offering the animatronic Hasbro Star Wars: The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin’ Grogu for $34.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $80 at GameStop, and even more elsewhere, this is $5 under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find at more than 55% off. Not your average Grogu plushy, this animatronic toy features four interactive accessories, including a bowl with tentacles, cookie, shifter knob, and spoon. Each of which will see Baby Yoda react with “animations and sound effects.” Touching The Child’s head will activate a 2-handed Force animation and this mini Yoda will let you know “when he wants to be picked up and held by reaching up with both arms.” Rated 4+ stars at GameStop. More details below. 

But if a standard plushy, without the animatronics will do, check out this 8-inch model. It sells for $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and is made by Mattel. This one has a “soft body, plus a sturdy base filled with beans, perfect for cuddling or display as a collectible.”

Alongside our hands-on review of the life-size model (it’s a must-see), yesterday we saw a great deal on a Baby Yoda character complete with a satchel to carry the adorable little guy around in. Now marked down to under $17.50, you can get more details and a closer look at this 11-inch character set right here as part of yesterday’s coverage. Swing by our Star Wars hub for more of the most interesting releases and price drops from a galaxy far, far away.

More on the Galactic Snackin’ Grogu:

  • INTERACTIVE TOYS ACCESSORIES: The Galactic Snackin’ Grogu animatronic toy comes with 4 interactive accessories (bowl with tentacles, cookie, shifter knob, and spoon) that, when placed in his hand, he will react to with animations and sound effects
  • STAR WARS TOYS: The Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin’ Grogu animatronic figure stands over 9 inches tall and is known by many fans as “Baby Yoda”. Toy animatronic features motorized movements, including a head, ears, and arms that move, and eyes that open and close

