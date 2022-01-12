(ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker Nano sees all-time low at $104 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Culinary Precision Cooker Nano for $103.60 shipped. Normally priced around $129, you’re looking at the best offer to date with this product at a whopping 20% off. The Anova Culinary Precision Cooker Nano circulates water at the exact temperature needed depending on your cooking needs and gives perfect results every time, promising to not over or under cook your food. The 12.8-inch Cooker Nano is easy to stow away and even offers a free app with thousands of sous vide recipes to use with your new Anova product. Not to mention, Anova takes 5% of all purchases and gives them directly to help fight global emergencies like COVID-19. To learn more about this product head over to our announcement coverage, or head below for more.

If you’re looking for an Anova product with a bit taken off the price tag, consider the Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer for $80. The sealer ensures that no air enters the food storage bag during a sous vide cook, or in storage when freezing. Meats, produce, eggs and more are perfect for this vacuum sealer and guarantees a flavor lock and an air-tight seal.

To add some more fun into your kitchen, Amazon is now offering the Breville BJE200XL Juice fountain Compact Centrifugal Juicer for $50. While your making the best sous vide food with your new Anova products, this juicer will make for a great fruit or vegetable drink to pair. With its Italian-made micro mesh filter basket and 25-ounce juice jug included, this new all-time low deal is a great addition.

More on the (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker Nano:

Perfect results every time: Never over or under cook your food again. The (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker Nano circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu.

What to cook: Sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) cooking offers the perfect level of doneness for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

Small but mighty: The 12.8″ Anova Precision Cooker Nano stows away in any kitchen drawer next to the whisk and ladle, so your counters stay uncluttered and your favorite new cooking tool stays within reach. Nano easily attaches to any stock pot or container with a fixed clamp, and is constructed of super durable plastic that’s easy to clean.

