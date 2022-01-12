Get a workout in at your desk with Cubii’s Pro Apple Health Elliptical at $279 (Reg. $349)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Cubii Pro Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine $279 shipped. Regularly up to $349, and currently on sale for the same price direct from Cubii, this is $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This handy exercise machine slides directly under your desk or sits in front of your couch to offer up a seated elliptical experience while you work or relax watching Netflix. Its companion app syncs with Fitbit smart bands and Apple Health to keep track of your stats with a “whisper-quiet” operation so you don’t disturb anyone around you. Rated 4+ stars from 360 customers at Cubii. More details below.

A similar but more affordable solution falls to the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Under Desk Elliptical Machine for under $125. This one isn’t quite as robust overall and doesn’t include the Apple Health integration, but will still provide a similar under-desk setup so you can get a workout in while getting some work done.

If you’re looking to get into the connected exercise bike game, we are tracking a solid $50 price drop on Echelon’s EX-15 Smart Fitness Bike via Amazon right now. The Peloton-like experience is a great way track your data and stay motivated, all at the lowest price we have tracked since Black Friday last year. You can get all of the details on this offer and other Echelon price drops in our previous coverage right here.

More on the Cubii Pro:

DESK EXERCISE COMPACT ELLIPTICAL – Designed with ultra-smooth gearing and a compact design, Cubii home ellipticals are ideal for exercising at home or the office without stressing your joints!

SET & TRACK FITNESS GOALS – The Cubii mobile app syncs with iPhone and Android cellphones, Fitbit smart bands, and Apple Health Kit to track your distance pedaled, calories burnt, and more.

PORTABLE ELLIPTICAL – Workout while you work or rehab while you rest! The Cubii under desk elliptical is perfect for use at your desk, the couch, or even at your dining room table.

