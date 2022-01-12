Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with this ASUS RT-AX55 Wireless Router at $100 (Save 23%)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS RT-AX55 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Router for $99.99 shipped. Normally priced at $130, this is one of the best deals for this product we’ve seen and you’ll be saving a solid 23%. This router supports the latest 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard with a 80MHz frequency for the most efficient speed. With a total networking speed of roughly 1800Mb/s you won’t have to worry about your internet lagging. The ASUS AX1800 Router supports MU-MIMO and OFDMA techniques to communicate with all your devices effectively. The router offers lifetime free AiProtection that blocks security threats to your devices, keeping your passwords and data safe. In addition, NitroQAM technology enables a 25% data rate unlike the older and more limited standard.

Another router deal being offered that is a bit less expensive than the ASUS RT-AX55 but still with many great features is the TP-Link W-iFi 6 Smart Router AX1800 for $90 on Amazon. This router allows setup with Alexa to make the often painful Internet setup much easier. With extensive coverage with Archer AX1800 and four high-gain antennas along with the power of Next-Gen 1.8 Gb/s speed you won’t have issues with slow internet. This router works with service providers such as AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity, and many more to ensure connectivity.

Now while you have fast Internet speed, consider making your home the movie spot with the ViewSonic M1 + Portable Smart Wi-Fi Projector for $210. With up to a 100-inch display, you can browse movies, YouTube, Netflix and more in your home easily. USB-C connectivity and a built in battery with up to 6-hours of playback makes this projector a neat addition to your home.

More on the ASUS RT-AX55 Router:

The ASUS RT-AX55 Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router delivers ultrafast Wi-Fi speeds up to 1800 Mbps, supports both MU-MIMO and also OFDMA technique to efficiently allocate channels and communicate with multiple devices simultaneously. The router is equipped with AiProtection, ASUS’s lifetime free security and is compatible with other ASUS AiMesh routers to form a seamless whole-home mesh coverage. The product is multiple voltage compatible that voltage arrange is100-240V

