Medify’s HEPA Air Purifier covers 660-sq. ft. per hour at $65 (25% off) + more from $45

Today only, Woot is offering the Medify MA-15 Air Purifier for $64.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $87 and currently fetching even more at Amazon where it has never dropped below $70, today’s deal is at least 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model can clean the air in a 660-square foot space in about 1 hour and makes for great option at home, in bedrooms, the office, and more. The HEPA H13 filtration removes “99.9% of particles including odors, smoke, pet dander, dust, and more down to 0.1 microns in size.” It has three fan speeds with the lowest option “operating virtually silent” alongside touch panel controls, a sleep mode, and a child lock feature. Head below for more air purifier deals to rid your space of unwanted particles.

More air purifier deals:

At the tail end of last year Amazon launched its new Smart Air Quality Monitor. The Alexa-ready device tracks everything from temperature and humidity to VOCs, and more at $70 shipped. You’ll wan to swing by our launch coverage for a full breakdown of what to expect here.

More on the Medify MA-15 Air Purifier:

MAXIMUM COVERAGE: Cleans small spaces up to 660 sq ft in one hour, 330 sq ft in 30 minutes (CADR 150). Ideal for homes, apartments, bedrooms, living rooms, offices, schools, universities, classrooms, hospitals, restaurants, and other businesses.

HEPA H13 FILTRATION: Trusted to remove 99.9% of particles including odors, smoke, pet dander, dust, and more down to 0.1 microns in size. Captures finer particles than HEPA H11 (0.3 microns).

ULTRA QUIET: Choose from 3 fan speeds, with the lowest setting operating virtually silent.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!