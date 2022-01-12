Organize it all with Amazon Basics’ 15-compartment tote at a new low of $8.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 15-compartment Organizer for $8.72 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having fell in price over the past month or so from its normal $11 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to get a jump start on spring cleaning, this organizer is up to the task. There are 15 individual compartments that are removable and reconfigurable, making this perfect for organizing small parts or screws in the workshop. Plus, the clear lid means you can easily see what you’re running low of to know what to reorder next. The built-in handle pairs well with the locking lid too, letting you carry it around without worrying that parts will fall out. Head below for more.

Honestly, taking a look at Amazon shows just how good of a deal today’s discount is. Most other organizers cost at least $15 or more. However, keeping in line with the organization thought process, we recommend grabbing a pack of zip ties to help keep cords and such neat and tidy in your home and the garage. It’s just $6 on Amazon right now, so if you already have small parts organization down, zip ties are an easy buy that you can never have enough of.

Did you see eufy’s new hybrid 2-in-1 cordless HomeVac H30 Infinity that’s on sale? It’ll help you get a jump-start on spring cleaning as well for $160, which is a $40 discount from its normal going rate. There are other deals in our previous coverage as well with pricing as low as $50, so be sure to swing by there to find all the ways you can save.

More on the Amazon Basics Organizer:

Professional organizer for keeping small parts and accessories neatly stored and easy to access

Includes (1) organizer made of durable plastic with 15 removable compartments and a see-through lid

Lid locks down, holding stored contents securely in place; heavy-duty latches ensure reliable closure

