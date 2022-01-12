ORICO’s M.2 NVMe SSD USB-C enclosure puts your spare drive to work at $19

ORICO’s official Newegg storefront is offering its USB-C M.2 NVMe Solid-State Drive Enclosure for $18.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has the same enclosure for $30 right now and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this specific model. If you have a spare M.2 NVMe drive lying around, then this adapter is perfect for you. It allows you to convert your existing drive into an external storage device that can easily be tossed in your backpack or purse to have it with you anywhere. Plus, the USB-C port means that you won’t need to carry an adapter to use it with Apple’s latest computers, iPad, and many Windows-based machines. Head below for more.

For traditional 2.5-inch drives, consider this enclosure instead. It’s just $12 on Amazon and allows you to convert your old 2.5-inch internal Solid-State Drive or HDD to USB to keep it with you anywhere. Also keep in mind that this enclosure doesn’t have native USB-C, meaning you’ll need some form of an adapter to use with many of the latest computers.

Speaking of Apple’s latest, did you see the M1 MacBook Pro is on sale right now? You can save up to $199 with the discounts that we found a few days ago and pricing starts as low as $1,150. The M1 MacBook Pro features all-day battery life, Thunderbolt 4, and a Touch Bar to help you tackle work tasks on-the-go.

More on the ORICO M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure:

Based on the high-speed and 10 Gbps master control chip, can support NVME M-KEY M.2 PCI-E SSDs. Sliding closure, tool-free mounting method, wide compatibility, supports UASP TRIM protocol. 10 minutes intelligent sleep function Beneficial heat dissipation extends SSD life.

1G transmission in seconds] USB 3.1 Gen2 Ultra-fast 10 Gbps, low latency and energy efficiency. Two types of cables, extended compatibility: C-to-A interface (5 Gbps) for PC – Enjoy the game at any time; 10 Gb / s C-to-C interface for laptops and C-phones – faster file transfer.

The porous heat dissipation on double-sided copper bars remains stable; Integrated silicon heat dissipation is fast; The design of fine aluminum alloy lines increases the thermal conductivity. Triple heat dissipation, fast cooling. Operating status of the built-in LED monitor clear.

