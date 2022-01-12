Outfit your workstation with LG’s 27-inch 4K Monitor, now down to $397 (Save $53)

Amazon is offering the LG 27UP650-W 27-inch 4K Monitor for $396.99 shipped. Normally priced up to $450, you’re saving a solid $53 with today’s deal marking the first price cut since the holidays and matching the all-time low. The 27-inch monitor is perfect for work, gaming, business and more with its height and tilt adjustment, pivot adjustment, and anti-glare coating that assists in all forms of work or play. It has a total of three ports including two HDMI and one DisplayPort. With a refresh rate of 60Hz and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 Color Gamut you’re sure to have fast and clear display on this product.

A less expensive substitute for the previous deal would be the LG 27GN800-B Ultragear Gaming Monitor for $300. Also on sale, this same-sized monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms response time ensuring great speed while gaming or working. With LED display and a 99% Color Gamut, this LG monitor is a solid purchase.

In the market for some new headphones? JBL is now offering its Club 950NC Wireless Over-ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $90. Perfect for working in a quiet setting, these noise cancelling headphones feature Ambient Aware technology to allow the perfect amount of noise in, along with the TalkThru setting that can amplify outside voices while dropping music levels down.

More on the LG 27UP650-W Monitor:

Upgrade to an LG UHD IPS 4K screen, delivering ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution with supremely accurate colors courtesy of VESA DisplayHDR 400 with DCI-P3 95% Color Gamut, even when viewed off angle. The 27UP650-W, 27 inch display offers a virtually borderless screen and Height / Pivot / Tilt Adjustable Stand make this an easy-to-use display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!