Step up your smart home with Philips Hue’s Motion Sensor while it’s down to $30 (Reg. $40)

Best Buy is offering the Philips Hue Motion Sensor for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is available to My Best Buy Elite or higher members, though orders of $35 or more will also receiver free shipping. Normally $40, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen in months with it having fell to $32 or so over the holiday season. If you’re looking for ways to improve your smart home, the Hue Motion Sensor is a great way to do just that. It works with both the Hue ecosystem as well as other smart home platforms, including HomeKit. You can place this motion sensor anywhere thanks to its built-in battery, as well. One such thing you could program it to do is turn on lights between 10PM and 6AM at 5% brightness in the bathroom so you don’t have to try and find a switch in the middle of the night. Head below for more.

If you have an Aqara hub, then the company’s motion sensor will deliver similar function on a tighter budget. Available for $18 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll easily be able to tie this into your existing setup and begin programming automations right away. Of course, if you’re just trying to have outdoor lights turn on and off when motion is detected, this 2-pack of bulbs can be picked up for $18, just keep in mind there’s no smarts available here.

On the topic of smart home gear, did you see GE’s Cync outdoor Wi-Fi plug that we found on sale earlier this evening? Discounted to $18.50, you’ll find that it normally goes for $25 and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. It offers two outlets and delivers the ability to enjoy voice control through Alexa or Assistant.

More on the Philips Hue Motion Sensor:

The Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor combines convenience and energy effeciency. Have your lights turn on when you walk into a room, and off when you leave. The Smart sensor detects optimum daylight levels to conserve energy during the day

During the night the Philips Hue Motion Sensor will switch to smart night light settings: a gentle, warm light setting to help you navigate during the night without disturbing your rest

The Philips Hue Motion Sensor can be placed freely for an optimal detection area, or mounted to a wall using screws (included). The device is battery powered, wireless and installation free (no re-wiring required) to control your lights without hassle

