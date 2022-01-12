This LED camping lantern outputs 1,000-lumens at a low of $36.50 shipped

Amazon is offering the UST 30-day Duro 1,000-lumen LED Camping Lantern for $36.47 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up to 1,000 lumens of brightness, this lantern will easily illuminate the way as you’re out camping. It has an IPX4 water-resistant rubberized housing that also protects against impacts should it get dropped. On top of that, there are multiple different modes to choose from, as well, including high, medium, low, and SOS flashing. However, there’s also an amber candle flicker option if needed, adding to the versatility of this light. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for the OLIGHT I5T EOS rechargeable LED flashlight. Sure, it doesn’t deliver the same 1,000-lumens as today’s lead deal, but 300-lumens is more than enough for seeing in the dark when camping or taking the trash out. It comes in at a lower cost of $30 and easily fits in your pocket, which is something you can’t do with the lantern above.

For a different experience, consider picking up Anker’s Bolder UV flashlight that’s on sale right now. Down to $16 from $26, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time here. The UV light will specifically help in finding pet stains that would otherwise remain hidden, performing a very different function than the lights above.

  • Bright, clean light up to 1000 lumens
  • Rubberized housing enhances impact-resistance
  • Water-resistant IPX4 (protected against splashing water from all directions)
  • Removable globe provides forward-area light

