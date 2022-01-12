This smart Govee TV backlighting kit syncs movies with RGB lighting at $63 (Save 28%)

What better way to light up your living room than with the Govee Immersion TV LED Backlights for $63.04 shipped on Amazon. Normally, you can pay up to $88 for these lights, but with the deal and the addition of the on-page coupon for $10 off you’re getting the best offer to date. The LED’s come with an intelligent camera to capture the color displayed onscreen and match it to the display lights for a full room ambiance of color. This paired with smart voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant, as well as Govee’s own app so you can set timers and play music to match with the lights. With 99+ scene modes, two video modes, and easy installation these backlights will surely spice up your rooms.

If you’re looking for LED lights in another room in your home, consider Amazon’s offer for Govee LED Strip Lights with remote Control for $16. Also on sale, these LED lights are perfect for draping around a bed frame, ceiling, or wall to add some color to an otherwise plain room. Enjoy traditional RGB along with 16 other colors with these 32-foot long light strips with a remote control. They have adjustable brightness depending on your preference and are quick and easy to install.

Another great deal being offered by Amazon perfect for your Govee TV LED Backlights is the new 43-inch Omni 4K Fire TV for $285. With 4K panels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and of course the onboard Fire TV features make for an all-in-one essential TV. You can also use the Alexa Voice Remote to search through any and all content on your TV for quick and convenient watching.

1080p Smart Camera: Intelligently capture the colors onscreen and automatically apply them to your lights. RGBIC Lighting Effects: Independently control the LED module and display multiple colors on a line at the same time. Segmented Color Control: Customize the color and brightness for every segment. Enhanced Music Mode: Ultrasensitive mic easily syncs to any type of music.

