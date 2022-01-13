Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pixelmator Photo, Exception, Swapperoo, more

It is now time for Thursday’s best iOS app deals and Mac software offers. However, we also have some great price drops on previous-generation iPad Pros and Apple’s latest M1 iMac back at the Amazon all-time low as well. As for our app discounts, highlights include titles like Pixelmator Photo, Exception, Swapperoo, Townsmen Premium, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Walker: Pedometer & Activity: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Currency – Simple Converter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelmator Photo: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Exception;: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swapperoo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tot Pocket: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ASL Dictionary Sign Language: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: MusicView: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: PDF Plus – Merge & Split PDFs: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Banana Racer – Moto Racing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: QR Code Reader for iOS: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crystal Cove: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Sense Point: Chapter 1: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Pixelmator Photo:

Pixelmator Photo is the most powerful photo editing app ever designed for a mobile device. It features over 30 desktop-class color adjustments, support for over 600 RAW image formats, including Apple ProRAW, deep integration with the Photos app and iCloud Photos, tools powered by groundbreaking machine learning technologies, and much more.

