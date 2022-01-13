Bissell’s Cordless PET Spin Mop now under Amazon Black Friday deal at $120 (Reg. $154+)

Amazon is now offering the Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $154.50 direct and at Amazon, this is matching the lowest we have tracked there and is now $5 under the Black Friday season pricing. Over at Walmart, it is currently listed at $125 for comparison. This is great lightweight option for quickly dealing with messes and quick mopping jobs with an 18V lithium-ion battery that “provides up to 20 minutes of cordless runtime.” The dual spinning mop pads are great for “wood, tile, linoleum, and other sealed hard floors” with an on-demand spray function for some extra cleaning action where needed. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target. More details below.

The Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Mop can handle both dry and wet mopping depending on the cloth you apply to the bottom. It comes in at under $17 Prime shipped and provides a similar experience for much less. Now, it’s not going to be nearly as robust, nor will it be able to clean quite as deeply as the Bissell above, but it is a far more affordable option.

You’ll also want to swing by our previous roundup of Anker’s robotic cleaning bots for a more automated experience. You’ll find several options starting at $145 shipped including $200 off its flagship RoboVac that cab also top after the vacuuming is done. Swing by our coverage right here for a closer look.

More on the Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Spin Mop:

Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports the BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

Cordless Freedom. 18V lithium-ion battery provides up to 20 minutes of cordless runtime.

Powerful Spinning Mop Pads. Restore your floor’s natural shine with rotating mop pads that do the work for you.

