Crocs takes up to 50% off best-selling clogs, flip-flops, sneakers, more

Crocs takes up to 50% off select styles of clogs, sandals, flip flops, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $45 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the LiteRide Clogs that can be worn by men or women alike. These shoes are regularly priced at $44 and originally were priced at $60. This style is cushioned for added comfort and great for anyone on the go with a convenient slip-on design. They’re also completely waterproof and highly-flexible, which is nice for storing and giving you a natural stride. With over 3,000 positive reviews, these clogs are rated 4.6/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

