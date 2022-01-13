Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s latest 4-stream wireless router at $50 (Reg. $110)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk 4-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX40) at $49.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells the same router for $111 right now and today’s deal is just $0.11 above the all-time low that we tracked in October. If you’re still using an older router, then it’s time to upgrade. Wi-Fi 6 used to be out of the price range for budget-focused buyers, but now it’s solidly available at lower costs while still delivering quality features. This model features up to 3000Mb/s of total bandwidth to spread across your connected devices and there are four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back for wired networking as well. Plus, the USB 3.0 port on the side lets you hook up wired printers, hard drives, and more for wireless access. Head below for more.

A quick look at Amazon will show you just how good of a deal today’s discount is. Most Wi-Fi 6 routers run $90 or more and even Amazon’s refurbished eero with Wi-Fi 5 costs $69 right now. However, you could opt instead for TP-Link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 range extender for $25 at Amazon.

Speaking of Wi-Fi 6, did you see Apple’s latest iPad Pro is on sale? It was Apple’s first tablet with Wi-Fi 6 support and is on sale for $299 off right now. While it’s the previous-generation iPad Pro, it still sports the A12Z which delivers plenty of power to handle on-the-go workflows including video and photo editing, sound design, and more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi Router supports the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology to provide greater network capacity with consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!