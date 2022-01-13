Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi meat thermometer helps you cook the perfect meal at $60 (40% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 4-probe Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $59.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This is a 40% discount from its normal going rate and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. While you can use instant-read thermometers to check the temperature of a meal in seconds, there’s something comforting about being able to track the progress of a cook from start to finish. Today’s deal delivers the ability to run four separate probes concurrently while monitoring everything over either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth through an app on your smartphone. Head below for additional details.

If today’s deal is overkill for your needs, then consider going with a more budget-friendly option like I did. Govee’s single-probe Bluetooth thermometer can be picked up for $10.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon right now. Sure, it doesn’t have Wi-Fi connectivity or four probes, but how often do you need either of those features? The Bluetooth thermometer still offers smartphone connectivity so you can monitor cooks from outside of the kitchen with ease.

For a set-and-forget experience, consider picking up the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer while it’s on sale for $100. Coming in Amazon Renewed condition, you’re saving $100 from its normal going rate and marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked.

More on the Govee Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer:

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Monitoring: Remotely keep track of wireless meat thermometer temperatures from anywhere at any time using the Govee Home App. Pull up the app on your mobile device and check your temperatures without exposure to excessive heat while cooking.

Smart Alerts: With the Govee Home App, your food will stay safe in the kitchen or oven and be cooked to your liking. When any of your temperatures are outside of your presets, you’ll receive an instant notification on the app and on your digital meat thermometer.

28 USDA-Recommended Preset Temperatures: Ensure the cooking quality of your food with temperature recommendations for up to 14 types of foods.The Govee Home App will provide suggestions based on user needs for grilling.

